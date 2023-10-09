When we travel, our operator’s roaming plans can be a good temporary option if we want to continue using our smartphone normally. To do this, the first thing we have to do is guarantee that our telephone company includes this type of service in our rate without having to bear an extra cost. In addition, also be clear that roaming does not include all countries, especially if we travel beyond the European Union. So it is not always the best solution if we make a trip with several stops or even if we do not have that many stops, but we plan to travel for a long time.

And, despite the fact that roaming is increasingly widespread, the reality is that most companies have certain usage limits to avoid certain uses. Vodafone, for example, limits both the use of gigabytes and the amount of time we can be outside our country at no cost. Orange also maintains certain limitations in this regard, based on reasonable use. To deal with this situation, more and more users are opting for the use of virtual SIM cards, known as eSIM, which have specific plans for all those who spend periods, of greater or lesser duration, outside their country. . We tell you.

The eSIM as a solution for traveling abroad

As we have already mentioned, eSIMs have a large number of advantages over traditional SIMs and data plans from conventional operators. The first of them refers to waiting times. In many cases, when we are abroad, we need an emergency solution to continue having data and staying connected. Especially if we are in an area without a good wireless connection or we have to share data with our computer to continue working in the middle of our work day. The operators that market virtual SIMs have reduced waiting times to the maximum. We only have to choose between the different companies that exist on the market and, once our favorite is selected, contract the rate that best suits our needs. Once we make the payment we will be able to scan a QR code that will download the profile and allow us to use the virtual card as if it were a conventional SIM card. Without further intermediate processes.

One of the most common questions from users when contracting this type of services refers to the possibility of increasing the data if necessary. If we finally decide to extend our stay in the country in question or we want to have more data, if the rate we have contracted is not unlimited, it is enough to access the company’s application and contract a new package. Again, in a matter of seconds.

A very similar situation to the one we would have if we had to change regions. Companies that sell eSIM do not always have the same rates for all countries. They adjust them depending on where we are. All travelers who travel on routes that cover several countries can hire new plans that cover the place they are in in just a few seconds. It is enough to enter the application, select the country to which we are going to move and make the payment. In a matter of seconds, we will be able to enjoy our plan without any interruption.

Furthermore, we cannot forget the price factor: one of the most important aspects in this type of alternatives. And the fact is that eSIM plans will always be cheaper than traditional operators. In advance we are going to know the price that we are going to have to pay for the total of our stay, without any surprises and without the classic surprises in the bill that are so common when we are in countries where we take for granted that we are going to be covered by roaming, as is the case in Andorra, and then it is not like that.

Why is an eSIM better than a local SIM card?

Prior to the emergence of eSIMs on the market, one of the most common formulas to be able to have data and calls on our trips consisted of hiring a prepaid SIM card from the local country in question. This process did not usually require extensive procedures and was also quite easy to carry out, however, it had several drawbacks.

One of them was that it was necessary to remove our local SIM in order to use this new number. Therefore, we lost all the calls and messages that would reach our mobile number. At a work level, it could represent a setback that was not always acceptable. In addition to the risk of losing one of the two SIMs while making the changes, given its tiny size.

In addition to this, we were also limited to the country in question in which we had purchased the SIM. So we had to buy as many SIM cards as there were countries we visited. A situation that was not entirely comfortable. Even more so if we take into account that, in addition, it also had a significant environmental impact, given the corresponding generation of waste that needed to be addressed.

And what happens if my phone does not accept eSIM?

Once we have seen all the advantages that we can find in the use of virtual SIM cards, the next natural question is: What if my phone does not accept eSIM? Over the past few years, most manufacturers have included this technology in their devices. Even more so if we refer to the highest ranges. However, there are still a large number of terminals that are naturally not compatible with this technology.

The reality is that far from being a problem, different operators have already found a solution to this situation. However, currently only for Android phones. Therefore, users who have iOS, but on terminals that do not have the option to work with eSIM, will not be able to use this type of company and will have to look for an alternative. At least, until virtual SIM cards develop even further and are capable of being used also in the older terminals of the company with the bitten apple.