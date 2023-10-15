Sometimes we relax too much with the activity we have on the network. We don’t realize that everything leaves its mark and that, furthermore, we are exposing ourselves if we don’t close all the doors we open. It may not seem like a problem today, but in the future, laziness in not closing your accounts could get you into trouble.

Why is it a risk?

The first of all is because, to a greater or lesser extent, with each account you open you will be leaving some specific data in the database of the website, service or program that you have used. The information you will share will be more or less voluminous, but you are surely leaving data behind. It can be your name, your surname, your date of birth or even more sensitive aspects such as your virtual or credit card number.

The most common include the name and date of birth, two fields of information that, in the wrong hands, could give you a lot of headaches. Of course, the card number is the worst of all, but, luckily, it is not usually what we enter lightly. The problem with leaving these digital corpses in our wake is that, if one day there is a service data breach In question, we will be risking that cybercriminals will cross that information and get us into trouble. What if we have used the same password in several places? Or even without having done so, it will not be a positive thing if there are criminals who know our name, email address or date of birth.

What if I don’t remember my old accounts?

This is one of the main problems what we have. Who can remember those pages where you have registered and where you have only entered once or twice? It is impossible! And I’m sure you agree that these types of records are made frequently and, sometimes, without much thought. Because if you want to try something, whether it’s an online tool or a service, at that moment the only thing you think about is doing it and not that you are registering and leaving your information.

Luckily, there are ways to discover ancient accounts. One of them is by going to the password manager that you have in your browser. Usually, he remembers much more than you will remember. And when you come in and take a look, you’re bound to be surprised, as there are some passwords and user accounts that you’ve most likely completely forgotten.

Then go to your social media profiles and check which apps or websites are authorized with your user accounts. It is possible that you have tried services by logging in with your X or Facebook account and they have been linked. In these cases it is also very important that you delete these permissions so that you do not expose the security of your presence on social networks.

Lastly, we also recommend that you take a look in your email, mainly in the inbox. Look for specific words like “Welcome,” “User,” or “Your account.” This will cause you to receive many emails that at the time sent you the services for which you had registered. Then you will only have to check one by one until you have cleaned everything.

How to delete accounts?

This can be a complicated topic. There are some services or tools that They are going to make it very difficult for you so that you can delete the account. These are websites that are greatly affected by user unsubscription and that, in some cases, do not even offer this option in a visible way.

As this process can be quite annoying, what we recommend is that, first, you access the JustDelete.me website, which is responsible for integrating an extensive database of deletion methods. All you have to do is search for the service you want to delete, click on the link or follow the instructions given to you. In some cases it may be easier than in others and, as we told you, sometimes this service is not provided. For example, if you want to cancel your Adobe account, the website tells you that you must call them by phone or send them an email.

If with all this there are pages that you are left unable to delete the account, it is best that you try to talk to their customer service departments. It can be a heavy process, but in a way, for everything we told you before, it is worth doing it.

Is there anything else you can do?

The situation can be desperate in some cases, because perhaps no one answers you and you cannot unsubscribe. If something like this is happening to you, it is best to try to edit your user account as far as possible. Enter it and alter all the data that may involve some type of personal information. You will not be able to delete the record that remains from your email, but you can change other data that you may not want anyone to have.