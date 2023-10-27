Why hasn’t renowned screenwriter Donny Cates seen a single euro or his name in the credits of Spider-Man 2?

Have you ever wondered what happens when your ideas come to life, but you don’t see a cent of it? Well that’s what could have happened to Donny Cates, the acclaimed comic book writer. In a recent stir on social media, Cates hinted that he has not received any compensation for his contributions to the plot of the video game Spider-Man 2.

The scene behind the cobwebs

This is where it gets interesting, fans. It turns out that Cates does not appear in the game’s credits either.. Nothing, not a mention. And we are talking about a guy who has contributed a lot to the Spider-Man mythology. Imagine, you’re in the Spideyverse hall of fame, but when it’s time to get something in return… wham!, you’re left hanging like a spider web in the wind.

It is as if there was a pact of silence around this matter. Neither the game developer nor the studios have said anything yet. Donny Cates, always active on his social networks, he made the comment without adding much more, letting the community speak. Let them talk about how the industry often does not give fair recognition or compensation to content creators.

What about copyright?

Now, throwing away a little newspaper archive, let’s remember that this is not the first case in which authorship is questioned in the world of comics and video games. And that leads us to ask: where is the line that separates inspiration from appropriation? The controversy is served, friends.

If we look back, we can find similar cases that may not have raised as much fuss, but that also highlight this problematic business model. Screenwriters, cartoonists and other creatives have been in similar situations, although they do not always raise their voices as Cates has done.

Beyond Spider-Man 2

For those who don’t know, Donny Cates is one of Marvel’s greats right now. He has worked on sagas such as ‘Venom’ and ‘Thor’. His style and voice have left an indelible mark in these characters. Therefore, the fact that it does not appear in something as significant as Spider-Man 2 is, to say the least, shocking.

This isn’t just about Donny Cates or Spider-Man 2. It’s a sample of a broader problem in the entertainment industry that needs to be addressed. Hopefully this case serves as a catalyst for larger discussions about justice, recognition and, yes, retribution.

Donny Cates and Venom: A perfect symbiosis in the Marvel Universe

If there is anyone who has left their mark on the Marvel universe in recent years, it is Donny Cates. And to talk about Cates is to talk, almost obligatorily, about her masterful work in ‘Venom’. The Texan screenwriter took control of this iconic symbiote in 2018 and, since then, has completely transformed the character’s lore.

To begin with, Cates delved into the origins of the symbiote, giving it a cosmic mythology that intertwines with divine entities and dark secrets of the universe. Yes, she took us from the streets of New York to outer space in the blink of an eye, and it was amazing!

Cates’ great contribution in ‘Venom’ is the emotional development of the character, both of Eddie Brock and the symbiote. We fans have witnessed a narrative arc that explores the Fatherhood, loyalty and redemptionall wrapped in a dark and action-packed tone.

His work with the symbiote has left a legacy so powerful that it has spread to other Marvel titles and events, such as ‘Absolute Carnage’ and ‘King in Black’, cementing Venom as one of the House’s richest and most complex characters. of Ideas.

And there you have it, Cates has achieved something spectacular: transforming an already beloved anti-hero into a contemporary comics legend. Isn’t it to give him all the recognition in the world?