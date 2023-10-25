Milan fans against the Parisian goalkeeper. Yesterday he said: “I have to leave my emotions out and think about the match”

Unfortunately for him, it’s just a (small) appetizer of the climate he’ll find at San Siro in two weeks. At the Parc des Princes, Gigio Donnarumma ended up in the sights of the Rossoneri fans from the moment he entered the pitch for the warm-up. From the AC Milan side – the goalkeeper was working a short distance away – chants arose with assorted insults, which were widely expected.

On November 7, in the second round in Milan, a decidedly hostile environment promises to be in place for the Parisian goalkeeper, considering the over 70,000 crowd at the Meazza. Donnarumma had spoken yesterday on the eve of the Rossoneri’s past: “The criticisms of the AC Milan fans? It’s sad because I always gave my all to Milan until the last match. Finding Milan again is a great emotion, a special match. But I have to leave my emotions out and think about the match.”

