Years ago it was said that there would come a time when the computer market would be divided between those that are for gaming and those that are not. For work? Obviously, but the commercial priority is to sell them according to their power to run video games. Well, it seems that that time has arrived and today it has become common to see powerful equipment in the hands of professionals from different sectors, like the lawyer Alina Habba whose laptop caught the attention of a hearing.

Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer, captures attention for her gaming laptop

A report from Kotaku shared the curious detail that took place during the first hearing in the case of the United States government against the former president of that country, Donald Trump, who is accused of fraud for having hidden information about his fortune to access loans by committing a fraud for $250 million. Well, accustomed to the formality of the hearings and the seriousness of the representatives of the law, something that caught our attention was the lighting of a team coming from the businessman’s lawyers’ table.

Will Alina Habba be the gamer lawyer who will save Donald Trump?

This is the gaming laptop of the lawyer Alina Habba, who uses it as equipment for her work, although it is not ruled out that it is also used for video games. The equipment in question is an ASUS ROG Strix G17 G712 laptop launched in 2021 and has interesting specifications such as an RTX 2070 GPU, a 3.7 GHz Intel i2 CPU and 16 GB DDR4 of memory. As you can imagine, and it transcended the legal arena, the hardware showed off its lighting, a detail that was detected by PC gaming enthusiasts who already refer to Alina Habba as the gamer lawyer.

Since we are talking about controversial tycoons, in recent days Elon Musk gave something to talk about by participating in a debate on illegal migration, the detail in question is that during his visit to the border between Mexico and Texas he wore a Dead Space t-shirt. This fact prevented him from carrying out his promised Diablo IV stream but only for a few days since he finally fulfilled what he promised.

