Former US president, Donald Trump, supports Jim Jordan to become Speaker of the House of Representatives. Photo/Politico

WASHINGTON – Ex president United States of America (AS), Donald Trump supports conservative Congressman Jim Jordan’s bid to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR).

“He’s going to be a GREAT Speaker of the House,” Trump said Friday. “(He) has my full & total support!” he added as quoted from the BBC, Friday (6/10/2023).

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said that Jordan had been a star long before his highly successful trip to Washington.

“He is STRONG on Crime, the Border, our Military/Vets, & the 2nd Amendment,” he added.

Jordan, 59, is one of the first Republicans to join the race to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by members of his own party this week.

This was the first time in history that a Speaker lost a vote of no confidence.

Jordan is one of the former US president’s most vocal defenders in Congress.

The hard-line conservative from Ohio, currently serving his ninth term, is also leading the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

He was the founding chairman in 2015 of the House Freedom Caucus, a disruptive hardline group. By one former chairman of the Republican Party this group was labeled “legislative terrorists”.