On Monday Night the Seahawks beat the New Yorkers 24-3, in trouble as were their “cousins” the Jets. The San Francisco runningback is increasingly protagonist. Patriots in difficulty, Buffalo downsizes Miami, Stroud gets applause

Riccardo Pratesi

3 October – Milan

Seattle demolishes the New York Giants on Monday Night which completes the fourth NFL day. The Seahawks win 24-3 in East Rutherford, reiterating that they are a dangerous loose cannon for everyone. The teams from the Big Apple, on the other hand, disappoint. If the Giants cry, the Jets also have little to smile about. The strong themes of the weekend are then the excessive power of McCaffrey, the running back of San Francisco, the show of strength of Buffalo, which downsized Miami, the prowess of a freshman quarterback, Stroud of Houston, and the efforts of a monument coach , Coach Belichick, what post was Brady didn’t get one right. Time to retire?

MONDAY NIGHT

At MetLife Stadium, Seattle rose to a 3-1 record this season thanks to a sparkling defense, a classic for Coach Carroll, the foundation of his best teams. The play of the game is the interception return for a 97-yard return by freshman cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The number 5 pick of the 2023 Draft also showed 7 tackles and 2 sacks: a sensational game for him. For Seattle, two notes: the long-awaited return of Jamal Adams, finally recovered from the left knee injury suffered on the first day of last season, did not last long: concussion. Gino Smith, the quarterback, instead suffered an injury to his right knee, contesting the correctness of the tackle that caused it, but still finished regularly on the gridiron after coming out for an offensive series in which his replacement, Drew Lock, was was more brilliant than him.

SINKING NEW YORK

Giants and Jets were imagined playoff teams and instead they both have 1-3 records. The Jets have the legitimate justification for Aaron Rodgers’ injury doubled by the growing pains of Wilson, their talented but immature replacement quarterback. Against Kansas City, those in green at least fought. But making the playoffs in a Division, the AFC East, with the battleships Buffalo and Miami, will be tough. The Giants are unforgivable. The attack is a disaster. It’s true that Saquon Barkley was missing, injured for (not) a change, but really Daniel Jones is just like a hermit and certainly not flawless either. And the calendar threatens a near future even worse than this bleak present.

BIG MAC

—

Christian McCaffrey is a phenomenon. The 27-year-old running back is dragging the 49ers, undefeated and currently the best team around. Thanks above all to that blond guy who runs like a madman: 459 yards in 4 games so far, more than anyone else in the same role. Against Arizona he scored 3 touchdowns on the ground and added another on the catch. Injuries have stopped him in the past. If he stays healthy he even plays for the MVP which also usually rewards quarterbacks.

BUFFALO AND MIAMI

—

The hour of football played Sunday in Orchard Park, New York, was a bittersweet symphony. Sugary, tasty, for the Bills, who scored 48 points and relaunched themselves as candidates for the Super Bowl. Josh Allen when he’s on a day is an almost omnipotent quarterback, he can only be stopped by himself due to lack of clarity, Stefon Diggs is an extraordinary target, as confirmed by the 3 occasional tries. And the pass rush worked. Only worry: super cornerback Tre White tore his right Achilles tendon. Opposite state of mind for the Dolphins: they looked like a tank sweeping away everything and instead they took a historic “boat”. The defense is more than suspect, the attack this time sinned by frenzy by allowing a couple of turnovers. This time Tua ended up under pressure too often. Miami’s potential remains excellent, but Coach McDaniel just doesn’t convince us.

STROUD E HOUSTON

—

The Texans’ freshman quarterback, CJ Stroud, called number 2 in the 2023 draft, buried Pittsburgh’s highly rated defense under 30 points, throwing for over 300 yards. The Texans have a 2-2 record, surprising so far. And he is clearly the most ready when compared to the other quarterbacks – Young from Carolina and Richardson from Indianapolis – top 4 picks in his draft. Fourth overall for yards thrown so far, 1,212.

FINE CORSA BELICHICK

—

Since Tom Brady’s farewell, 3 seasons and pennies have passed, his New England Patriots have no longer won a playoff game, played only in 2021. And which now seem like a mirage for the Pats, annihilated 38-3 by Dallas and 1-3 record. The guru in the sweatshirt – a 6-time Super Bowl winner as head coach – is 71 years old and seems to have outlived his time. Since the farewell of the best quarterback ever, his team has never had a decent attack and the doubt arises whether the previous offensive merits should have been delivered above all to another address…

October 3 – 4.54pm

