The Ducati Panigale V4 R and V2 were the protagonists of another splendid race weekend at the Portuguese Round, which enriched an already extraordinary season. The results in Portimao allowed the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer to win the World Manufacturers’ Title in both WorldSBK and WSSP one round early, clearly demonstrating the success of a family of motorcycles that has confirmed itself as the benchmark for performance and technological in the two World Championships reserved for production derivatives.

The race weekend gave Ducati great satisfaction with Nicolò Bulega’s first World Title in the WorldSSP category and a magnificent hat-trick of victories for Alvaro Bautista, which allowed the reigning World Champion to extend his lead in the standings to 60 points and, above all, to become the rider with the most victories in the Superbike World Championship in Ducati history.

For Bautista, the 56 victories achieved all aboard the Panigale V4 R constitute a historic record and allow him to now be the leader of a ranking that includes some authentic legends in the history of motorcycling such as the four-time World Champion “King” Carl Fogarty ( 55), the three-time world champion Troy Bayliss (52) and Chaz Davies (28).

The Ducati Panigale V4 R and Ducati Panigale V2 have participated in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP championships since 2019 and 2022 respectively and over these years they have constantly improved thanks to the work carried out in synergy by the Ducati and Ducati Corse technicians. The result achieved is the result of a specific company philosophy which promotes the continuous exchange of information and technologies to contribute to the achievement of maximum sporting results and at the same time sets itself the objective of working so that these models can offer the best driving experiences to passionate.

In the 2023 season, the dominance of Ducati Panigale V4 R and Ducati Panigale V2 is there for all to see. In WorldSBK the Borgo Panigale bikes have achieved at least one victory in all rounds of the World Championship, collecting 25 in total with 42 podiums in 33 races. In WorldSSP the dominance was very similar with the Ducati riders reaching the top step of the podium 15 times (of which 14 for World Champion Nicolò Bulega) and capable of finishing in the top-3 30 times in 22 races.

“Portimao was a decidedly memorable weekend for Ducati. In two days we won the Manufacturers’ Title in Superbike and the Manufacturers’ and Riders’ Title in Supersport with Nicolò Bulega. These are important victories that highlight the quality of the work done and certify the position of the Borgo Panigale bikes as a reference for the championships for production-derived motorcycles. From 1991 to today, 19 World Manufacturers’ Titles have been won in Superbike, truly an incredible performance, if compared to the total of 13 titles won by all the other manufacturers together”, said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati.

“32 years have passed since that first title, but Ducati is still animated by the same passion and determination that led to these fantastic results. I would like to thank the riders and teams who contributed to achieving this excellent goal, as well as all the girls and the guys from Borgo Panigale. In Ducati and Ducati Corse we are fortunate to be able to count on extraordinary technicians who, season after season, with their commitment, keep the name of ‘Made in Italy’ high in competitions.”

“This is where the transfer of knowledge from racing to the product comes from and which gives us the opportunity to always offer our fans the best in terms of technology and emotions. Finally, congratulations to Nicolò Bulega for his first World Title in Supersport and to Alvaro Bautista, who now leads a ranking full of legends and who speaks well of how much talent has passed through Borgo Panigale in recent years.”

