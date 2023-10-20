The battle for the MotoGP World Championship will be “a fratricidal fight”, said Gigi Dall’Igna after watching Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin exchange the championship lead in 24 hours, with just five races to go.

The Borgo Panigale team’s exaggerated celebrations in the Mandalika garage immediately raised an uncomfortable question: who would Ducati prefer to win the title, Pecco or Jorge?

Claudio Domenicali, the only man who is above Dall’Igna in decisions and who always proves it every time he has the opportunity, answers the question: “It’s a beautiful end to the season, I think if we had asked a screenwriter, he couldn’t have written it better. We are professionals, but emotionally involved. I feel like the first fan”, said Domenicali in an extensive interview given to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s true that only one of them wears red, but they’re on the same bike. May the best win!”, said the man who, against Dall’Igna’s ideas, decided not to renew Jorge Lorenzo in 2018 and to break his promise to Martin to take him to the factory team last year.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati

“When I say the best, I mean the one who will be able to best manage the difficulties of this end of the season, the pressure. They are both official riders, and I am happy to say that Marco Bezzecchi will not be out of this fight, because he has done extraordinary things with a bike with a different specification, even if the difference is minimal,” he said.

When it comes to managing the battle between two drivers who are both on the payroll, it is difficult to understand whether the rivalry should be cultivated or limited. “It’s a philosophy shared with Dall’Igna. We don’t have a strong driver and an average one, so to speak. Talent helps everyone.”

In the interview they point out to Domenicali that Martin ‘punishes’ him whenever he can by reminding him that he didn’t choose him for the official team. “We only have two red bikes. At the time of the decision, Enea had just won four races. But I insist, there are four official bikes”, he said, underlining the value of those entrusted to Prima Pramac Racing.

Injuries aside, Bagnaia is leading the championship and could repeat the title, but in the general team rankings both Pramac and Mooney VR46, the latter with inferior bikes, are ahead of the official Ducati team.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Team Ducati

“Pramac has the same bike as us and, as I said, the difference between this year’s bike and last year’s is minimal,” he insisted. “Basically the starting setup and not much else.”

Recently, Dall’Igna himself revealed that he had had private talks with Alberto Puig, with the aim of moving to Honda, something that the Venetian engineer has ruled out for the moment.

“Anything is possible,” he said of the possible departure of the big boss of the racing department. “We’re in a very hypothetical situation right now. It’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely.”

Marquez, a “controlled risk”

It couldn’t have been otherwise, but the interview also delves into the arrival of a rider of the caliber of Marc Marquez in the Ducati orbit, in the satellite team of the Gresini family.

“It will generate a lot of interest in the championship. And it will be very interesting for us too. It came as a bit of a surprise, but the choice of drivers is in the hands of our teams. I hope it will be competitive straight away,” explained Domenicali.

The CEO of the Italian manufacturer does not ignore the concrete possibility that Marquez’s arrival could upset the balance that he has managed to maintain so far among his riders.

“Yes, of course. It’s part of the controlled risk philosophy we talked about. Of course, his arrival will make all the other riders work even harder, and they will do so starting from the winter. It will be more difficult for the other teams, because our pilots will prepare like never before,” he warns.

Read also:

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Domenicali highlights Marco Bezzecchi’s great time with the VR46 Racing Team