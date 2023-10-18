This Wednesday, October 18, the interbank exchange rate, It started at 18.02 pesos per unit, with a loss of 0.05 percent, according to data from the Bloomberg portal.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias, although it is now rebounding. Yesterday, the price was trading around 18.00 pesos, while the resistance levels are between 18.15 and 18.20 units, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

This is how the buying and selling of dollars dawns in the different banks of Mexico:

Banco Afirme: 17.00 pesos for purchase and 18.51 pesos for sale Citibanamex: 16.51 pesos for purchase and 17.47 pesos for sale Santander: 19.54 pesos for purchase and 21.05 pesos for sale HSBC: 17.09 pesos for purchase and 17.80 pesos for sale Scotiabank: 17.59 pesos for purchase and 18.23 pesos for sale BBVA: 19.82 pesos for purchase and 20.72 pesos for sale Banco Azteca: 20.15 pesos for purchase and 20.91 pesos for sale Inbursa: 17.51 ​​pesos for purchase and 18.49 pesos for sale BanCoppel: 17.31 pesos for purchase and 18.25 pesos for sale

MV

