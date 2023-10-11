The dollar in Mexico began with little damage the morning of this Wednesday, October 11 in the exchange market.

The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 17.84 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means an appreciation of 0.5% or 9 cents compared to the previous day.

Yesterday, the price moved away from the resistance of 18.50 units and it has already corrected half of last week’s upward movement, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

According to the Bloomberg portal The Mexican peso took advantage of the slight decline and posted its second consecutive day of rise.

The performance of the Mexican peso is result of the slight decline in the dollar index.

The dollar in Mexico today, October 11, rises in banks and exchange houses in the country. On average, the peso-dollar exchange rate is 17.8102 Mexican pesos per greenback.

The purchase price is 16.92 Mexican pesos, while for sale at 18.1033 Mexican pesos per unit.

The price of the dollar in Mexico today, October 11, begins like this:

Banco Azteca: 17.90 pesos

Citibanamex: 18.37 pesos

Banorte: 18.25 pesos

BBVA: 18.18 pesos

CiBanco: 16.92 pesos

Scotiabank: 19 pesos

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions