The Mexican peso in international markets is located at 17.9 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means a depreciation of 0.16% or 3 cents compared to the previous day. Despite this, a gain is anticipated compared to last Friday, after three weeks of losses, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias. Yesterday, the price penetrated the psychological level of 18.00 units, but did not confirm the breakout at the close. It found first support at 17.75 pesos, commented the specialists of the Monex financial group.

The price of the dollar today, October 13, 2023, in Mexican banks starts at:

BBVA Mexico – 17.21 pesos for purchase and 18.11 pesos for sale Citibanamex – 17.38 pesos for purchase and 18.37 pesos for sale Banorte – 16.90 pesos for purchase and 18.30 pesos for sale Banca Afirme – 16.90 pesos for purchase and 18.40 pesos for sale Scotiabank – 17.50 pesos for purchase and 18.50 pesos for sale

The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with a depreciation of 0.2%. The euro rises 0.1% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.1%.

