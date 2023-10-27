The Mexican peso extends yesterday’s gains, It is the second strongest among its peers and advances to close the week with gains against the dollar.

The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 18.03 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means an appreciation of 0.6% or 12 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias. Yesterday, the price moved away from the resistance of 18.50 pesos, correcting the upward movement of the week.

Today, the support and resistance levels are at 17.90 and 18.40 units, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

This is the exchange rate of the dollar to peso for today, Friday, October 27, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | To purchase: 17.30 | On sale: 18.15 BBVA Bancomer | At purchase: 17.49 | On sale: 18.40 Banorte | To purchase: 17.00 | On sale: 18.40 Citibanamex | At purchase: 17.62 | For sale: 18.62 Scotiabank | Upon purchase: 16.00 | On sale: 19.20

