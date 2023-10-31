The Mexican peso opened the last day of this month of October with an appreciation, with respect to the US currency.

The national currency in international markets is located at 18.03 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means an appreciation of 0.11% or 2 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias, remaining trading below 18.10 pesos and has already corrected much of last week’s bullish movement. Today, the support and resistance levels are at 17.80 and 18.15 units, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

This is the exchange rate of the dollar to peso for this Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | To purchase: 17.30 | On sale: 18.04 BBVA Bancomer | At purchase: 17.38 | On sale: 18.29 Banorte | At purchase: 16.95 | On sale: 18.35 Citibanamex | At purchase: 17.49 | On sale: 18.49 Scotiabank | Upon purchase: 16.00 | On sale: 19.20

