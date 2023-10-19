He Mexican peso This Thursday, October 19, dawned with a depreciation of 0.27% or 5 cents compared to the previous day.

According to a Bloomberg report, the dollar Today’s day started above 18 pesos, with a wholesale price of 18.29 pesos per dollar.

In the overnight session, says a report from El Universal, the exchange rate It presented volatility with an upward bias, and reached 18.39 pesos per unit, the highest level so far this week. This Thursday, the resistance is located at 18.40 units, which corresponds to the maximum value of the day.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, October 19, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 17.40 and sells at 18.29 BBVA Bancomer buys at 17.59 and sells at 18.50 Banorte buys at 17.05 and sells at 18.50 Citibanamex buys at 17.69 and sells at 18.76 Scotiabank buys at 16.20 and sells at 19.20

At the moment, for this Thursday, October 19, the best bank to sell dollars is Citibanamex. To buy them, it would be Scotiabank. Don’t forget that the dollar rate is updated throughout the day.

