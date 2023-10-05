He dollar retail rebounds at noon this Thursday, October 5, to 18.76 pesos on sale at bank counters, that is, 1.96% or 36 cents above Wednesday’s close, your level highest since last March 27 when it was located at 18.85 units, according to data published by CitiBanamex.

The upward pressures on the exchange rate are due to the fall in the price of oilwhich extends its losses due to the risk of lower demand globally, with the slowdown in economic growth in China and Europe, commented Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at the Base financial group.

Likewise, in the United States, a deep contraction was observed in the demand for gasoline, which fell 7.02% to 8.01 million barrels per day during the previous week, due to the end of the summer season and high prices, the specialist added.

For its part, the Price and Quote Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) reports a drop of 3.02%, one of the strongest in the last two years.

The mexican currency In international markets it stands at 18.33 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means a depreciation of 2.12% or 38 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

As for the rest of the market, there is caution, awaiting the publication, on Friday, of the United States non-farm payroll for September and inflation data next week. Due to the above, the US dollar shows little change, with a depreciation of 0.2%.

