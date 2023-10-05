This Monday, October 5, the dollar remains at 18 pesos per dollar, however, The Mexican currency is experiencing volatility.

According to Blomberg, the Mexican currency in international markets is located at 18.04 pesos per dollar wholesale, which means a depreciation of 0.49% or 9 cents compared to the previous day.

The price this Thursday starts like this:

Banco Azteca: 17.05 upon purchase. 17.99 for sale BBVA Bancomer: 17.31 for purchase, 18.21 for sale Banorte: 16.80 for purchase, 18.25 for sale Citibanamex: 17.42 for purchase, 18.40 for sale Scotiabank: 16.00 for purchase, 19.00 for sale

In the overnight session, the exchange rate presented volatility with an upward bias. As has been observed during the week, the peso maintains a depreciation inertia, close to or exceeding the level of 18.0 units.

The depreciation movement continues to spread, so The macro figures at the end of the week will be key to evaluate whether the depreciation movement could extend, or if appropriate pause or correct, according to analysts.

