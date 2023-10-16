A new week begins for the superweight this October 16. The Mexican currency It is located at 17.99 pesos per dollar wholesale, in international markets; according to information from Bloomberg.
The above means an appreciation of 0.38% or 7 cents compared to the previous day.
In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias and was trading at $17.94. During the weekend, the dollar remained above 18 pesosbut now it has begun to trade below that level, with support at 17.76 units, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.
This is how other currencies dawn
The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with a depreciation of 0.3%. The euro rises 0.26% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.23 percent.
El bitcoin, the currency with the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market advances 3.7%maintaining the appetite of investors.
Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Monday, October 16, in the main banks of Mexico:
Banco
Purchase
Sale
BBVA Bancomer
17.31
18.21
Banorte
16.95
18.35
Citibanamex
17.39
18.46
Scotiabank
16.50
19.00
Azteca Bank
16.75
18.15
affirm
17.00
18.50
Today, the best option to buy the dollar – at this time of the morning – is at Citibanamex and the sale at Banco Azteca..
It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the dayso it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.
With information from SUN
OA
