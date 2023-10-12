He Mexican peso This Thursday, October 12, woke up with appreciation of 0.1% or one cent compared to the previous day.

According to Bloomberg, the dollar It is located at 17.84 pesos per dollar wholesale.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Thursday, October 12, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 17.05 and sells at 17.70 BBVA Bancomer buys at 17.17 and sells at 17.70 Citibanamex buys at 17.32 and sells at 18.31 Scotiabank buys at 16.00 and sells at 19.00 Interbancario buys at 17.83 and sells at 17.84

Don’t forget that the dollar rate is updated throughout the day.

