The Mexican peso is quoted in international markets around 18.30 pesos per wholesale dollar.

Compared to the previous day, Wednesday, October 25, in which the dollar was trading at $18.34 pesos, our currency recovers four centsalthough there are still no indications that it will soon return below the 18 peso barrier.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Thursday, October 26, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 17.40 and sells at 18.25 BBVA Bancomer buys at 17.69 and sells at 18.59 Banorte buys at 17.20 and sells at 18.60 Citibanamex buys at 17.74 and sells at 18.80 Scotiabank buys at 16.00 and sells at 19.20

This Thursday, October 26, 2023, the bank where it is best to sell dollars is in Banamex. Where it would be best to get them would be at Banco Azteca. Consider at all times that the price of the dollar and the exchange rate are updated throughout the day.

