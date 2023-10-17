The Mexican peso is quoted in international markets around 18.06 pesos per wholesale dollar.

In comparison with the previous day, Monday, October 16, in which the dollar was trading at $17.99 pesos, our currency depreciates and loses by 7 cents, which once again places it above the barrier of 18 pesos, and from which it has not fully recovered.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 17.10 and sells at 17.89 BBVA Bancomer buys at 17.23 and sells at 18.13 Banorte buys at 16.80 and sells at 18.20 Citibanamex buys at 17.32 and sells at 18.32 Scotiabank buys at 16.50 and sells at 19.00

This Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the bank where it is best to sell dollars is in Banamex. Where it would be best to get them would be at Banco Azteca. In any case, keep in mind that the price of the dollar and the exchange rate are updated throughout the day.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions