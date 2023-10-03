The Mexican peso is quoted in world markets around 17.74 pesos per wholesale dollar.

This month of October The Mexican peso has started with lossesand specifically this Tuesday it depreciated 22 cents compared to the previous day, Monday, October 2, in which the dollar was trading around 17.52 pesos,

Today, Tuesday, October 3, with the dollar quoted around 17.74 pesos, Our currency is depreciating with the dollar almost touching the barrier of 18 pesos.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today Tuesday, October 3 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.70 and sells at 17.67 BBVA Bancomer buys at 17.04 and sells at 17.94 Banorte buys at 16.50 and sells at 17.95 Citibanamex buys at 17.12 and sells at 18.15 Scotiabank buys at 16.00 and sells at 18.50

For this Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the bank where it is best to sell dollars is in Banamex. The best place to buy them is at Banco Azteca. In any case, keep in mind that the price of the dollar and the exchange rate are updated regularly.

