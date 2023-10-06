He Mexican peso This Friday, October 6, woke up with a depreciation of 0.66% or 12 cents compared to the previous day.

According to Bloomberg, the dollar The day began above the 18 peso barrier, 18.37 per unit wholesale, after the employment data in the United States was released.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Friday, October 6, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 17.20 and sells at 18.29 BBVA Bancomer buys at 17.61 and sells at 18.51 Banorte buys at 17.10 and sells at 18.55 Citibanamex buys at 17.72 and sells at 18.70 Scotiabank buys at 16.00 and sells at 19.00

Don’t forget that the dollar rate is updated throughout the day.

