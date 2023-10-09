The Mexican peso is quoted in international markets around 18.24 pesos per wholesale dollar.

Compared to the previous day, Friday, October 6, in which the dollar was trading at $18.37 pesos, our currency is “replenished” with thirteen cents, but it has not yet been placed below the 18 peso barrier.

October has represented a month of great losses for our currency. Since May 2023, the dollar had not exceeded the barrier of 18 pesos, a price that at least for the moment seems to be the norm.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Monday, October 9, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 17.20 and sells at 18.19 BBVA Bancomer buys at 17.32 and sells at 18.62 Banorte buys at 17.00 and sells at 18.40 Citibanamex buys at 17.60 and sells at 18.64 Scotiabank buys at 16.00 and sells at 19.00

This Monday, October 9, 2023, the bank where it is best to sell dollars is in Banamex. Where it would be best to get them would be at Banco Azteca. In any case, keep in mind that the price of the dollar and the exchange rate They are updated throughout the day.

