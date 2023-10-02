He Mexican peso This Monday, October 2, dawned with a depreciation of 0.70% or 12 cents compared to the previous day.

According to Bloomberg, the dollar The day began above the 17 peso barrier, at 17.52 per wholesale dollar.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Monday, October 2, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.55 and sells at 17.42 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.82 and sells at 17.73 Banorte buys at 16.30 and sells at 17.75 Citibanamex buys at 17.00 and sells at 17.97 Scotiabank buys at 16.00 and sells at 18.50

Do not forget that the dollar rate It is updated throughout the day.

