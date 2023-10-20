How does the dollar rise in relation to the superweight this Friday the 20th? Here we share it with you:

Today, the dollar stands at 18.36 pesos wholesale, which means a depreciation of 0.28% or 5 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with an upward bias, trading between 18.31 and 18.40 pesos. Today it finds resistance at 18.55 units, the focus will continue on the development of the conflict in the Middle East, explained specialists from the Monex financial group.

This is how other currencies dawn

The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with a marginal appreciation of 0.02%. The euro rises 0.1% against the greenback, while the pound operates without relevant changes.

Negative international markets due to possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Monday, October 16, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco

Purchase

Sale

BBVA Bancomer

17.62

18.52

Banorte

17.15

18.60

Citibanamex

17.68

18.68

Scotiabank

16.00

19.20

Azteca Bank

16.85

18.45

affirm

17.30

18.80

Today, the best option to buy the dollar – at this time of the morning – is at Citibanamex and the sale at Banco Azteca..

It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the dayso it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.

