The day in the indicators for this Tuesday, October 10, opened with good news for the superweight.

This morning, the super peso stood at 18.04 per wholesale dollarwhat represents an appreciation of 0.83% or 15 cents compared to the previous dayaccording to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate presented volatility with a downward bias. Yesterday, the price again validated the resistance of 18.50 and broke downwards an upward trend line that was formed last week. With this, it paused consolidation after the strong rise observed last week, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

This is how other currencies dawn

For its part, the Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with a depreciation of 0.1%. The euro rises 0.3% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.1 percent.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today Tuesday, October 10 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco

Purchase

Sale

BBVA Bancomer

17.37

18.27

Banorte

17.10

18.50

Citibanamex

17.50

18.49

Scotiabank

16.00

19.00

Azteca Bank

16.75

18.30

affirm

17.00

18.50

Today, the best option to buy the dollar – at this time of the morning – is at Citibanamex and the sale is at BBVA Bancomer..

It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the dayso it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.

