For the first time since May, the dollar is once again located above 18 Mexican pesos in international markets, which represents the largest loss for our currency in months.

For a few weeks now, the Mexican peso has registered losses against the dollar. This after a period of “stability” in which he recorded his best level in years, when it was placed below the 17 peso barrier on July 5, 2023, and was selling at approximately 16.98 pesos per dollar, which had not happened since December 2015.

Things change this Tuesday, October 3. According to Bloomberg information, it is the first time that the dollar is once again above 18 pesos. from May 23 of the current yearwhich represents a depreciation of 3.47%.

Just starting this October 3, the dollar It was quoted around 17.74 pesos in his morning shift.

With information from SUN

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions