Ayer, The dollar was once again above 18 pesos; figure that It has not happened since last May 23 of this year. But Today, the superpeso has an appreciation of 0.69% or 13 cents compared to the previous daywhen The dollar is located at 17.94 pesos per wholesale dollaraccording to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate presented volatility with an upward bias, however, is in the opposite direction. “In previous days we observed a high probability that the peso will be close to 18.0 units, in fact, both in yesterday’s session and overnight it remained at higher levels,” shared specialists from the Monex financial group.

With this depreciation scenario this week, now the next resistance would be at 18.30 pesos and support at 17.70. Depreciation continues to spreadHowever, everything seems to indicate that The local currency could pause to evaluate more relevant economic figures now, analysts added..

This is how other currencies wake up this October 4th

For now, The greenback weakens after reaching its highest levels since November. The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with a depreciation of 0.4%. The euro rises 0.6% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.8 percent.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Wednesday, October 4, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco

Purchase

Sale

BBVA Bancomer

17.32

18.23

Banorte

16.85

18.30

Citibanamex

17.42

18.46

Scotiabank

16.50

19.00

Azteca Bank

16.80

18.10

affirm

17.00

18.50

Today, the best option to buy the dollar – at this time of the morning – is at Citibanamex and the sale at Banco Azteca..

It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the dayso it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.

With information from SUN

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions