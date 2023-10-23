Since the beginning of last week, Our currency has not been able to recover in the exchange rate with respect to the dollar.

Today, October 23, the interbank exchange rate is located at 18.35 pesos per unit, with a loss of 0.66 percent, according to Bloomberg data. It is the third currency with the greatest losses against the dollar this Monday morning.

This is the exchange rate from the dollar to the peso today, Monday, October 23, in the main banks in Mexico:

Banco Azteca: 17.30 for purchase, 18.15 for sale. BBVA Bancomer: 17.45 for purchase, 18.65 for sale. Banorte: 17.05 for purchase, 18.50 for sale. Citibanamex: 17.68 for purchase, 18.68 for sale. Scotiabank: 16.00 for purchase, 19.20 for sale. Banxico Interbancario: 18,291 for purchase, 18,298 for sale.

MV

