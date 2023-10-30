The Mexican peso in international markets is located at 18.02 pesos per wholesale dollar, lor which means an appreciation of 0.52% or 9 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias. During the overnight session, the exchange rate reached the level of 18.10 pesos and is currently in decline. Today, the support and resistance levels are at 17.90 and 18.30 units, respectively.

The attention of the week will focus on the monetary policy decision in the United States next Wednesday.

This is the dollar to peso exchange rate for this Monday, October 30, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | At purchase: 17.25 | On sale: 17.99 BBVA Bancomer | To purchase: 17.29 | On sale: 18.46 Banorte | At purchase: 16.95 | On sale: 18.35 Citibanamex | At purchase: 17.56 | On sale: 18.56 Scotiabank | Upon purchase: 16.00 | On sale: 19.20

