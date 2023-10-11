This latest edition of Venice Festival it has certainly hosted some of the most interesting productions in the film sector, with a particular spotlight on the European panorama. Among these there is certainly Dogmanlatest effort by Luc Bessonwhich we will analyze in depth in our review.

“Wherever there is an unfortunate person, God sends a dog”

With this film the writer had a conflictual relationship since its announcement: perhaps due to the name being identical to Matteo Garrone’s feature film released a few years ago, or due to the man who directed it, Luc Besson, with a rather fluctuating career (albeit with some absolute peaks like his masterpiece Léon). In short, we entered the room with more than a few doubts that gripped our minds, doubts that the film in a few scenes has – fortunately – denied.

Dogman is a movie quota, bad, which doesn’t think twice about throwing in the viewer’s face the cruelty that the poor protagonist Doug has experienced since his childhood, and which has transformed him into a ruthless killer. In fact, the film begins with the arrest of our protagonistwho will be interrogated by a psychiatrist with whom he will finally open up and tell everything.

Here we are taken back to Doug’s childhood, where we live together with him the traumas caused by his family, in particular by his father and brother, who in addition to being extremely Catholic were also owners of fighting dogs, which they left to fast for weeks in preparation for the fights so as to make them more ferocious. Only Doug and his mother tried to treat these animals well, but they came promptly punished by the “boss” of the family. One day, however, our protagonist commits one too many naiveties and his father, encouraged by his brother, decides to lock him up with the dogs he loved so much.

The segment that tells the story of Doug as a boy is certainly the highest point of the whole filmwhere the main themes of the film are expanded and expressed more and with more ferocity, which the indifference of society and the bigotry of the most devout Catholics, with impeccable use of the camera and photography that gives us some truly excellent shots. We would like to reiterate one above all, we will see it when Doug is hit by a bullet inside the cage which paralyzes his legs and forces him into a wheelchair for life: with a trolley backwards we see his body stretched out on the ground, with the dogs slowly reaching him and lying down all around him, creating a truly masterful final composition.

Obviously the comparisons with the Joker di Todd Phillips they are not wasted: both in competition in Venice, both with protagonists marginalized by society and with a dark past, both played by artists who have provided excellent acting performances. Caleb Landry Jones gives us perhaps his best performance, which also almost earned him a Volpi Cup in his starring debut at the festival. His Doug is a complex and troubled character, with an uncertain sexuality that he vents with women drag performances once a week, giving us perhaps the most beautiful scene of the entire film. A scene where art becomes almost miraculous and salvificwhich manages to make us forget every misfortune and every failure.

Dogs have only one flaw: they trust humans

What Dogman stumbles upon, unfortunately, can be found in the very name of the film. Excluding the scenes dedicated to Doug’s childhood, scenes featuring dogs they do not always manage to be credible, so much so that the level of immersion and suspension of disbelief is drastically lowered.

This thing happens repeatedly and every time the level of drama – even in excited moments like the finale – sinking, making the protagonist seem almost like a superhero who can control dogs, rather than someone who has spent his life training them. At times it felt like we were watching a Home Alone comedy, so much so that there were more than a few laughs in the room.

Just when the film was supposed to show the true anger and ferocity of Doug’s dogs, the film instead pull the brake to sweeten what should have been the bloodiest scenes of the film, but instead they decide to leave everything to the imagination, with just a few yelp and screams in the distance. We don’t know if this was Luc Besson’s objective, but in personal opinion the choice wasn’t the best, but rather it raises eyebrows. Nonetheless, it must be underlined the great work done by the director, who was excellent in directing all these animals on the set, which is absolutely not to be underestimated.

We reiterate that the film also presents itself with a ferocious stance against the Churchand in particular to the bigotry that Luc Besson decides to criticize.

Finally, in our review of Dogman we would also like to reiterate the enormous work that was done with the sets: from the cage in which Doug grew up, to the house he made for himself in the rubble of an abandoned house after becoming “Dogman”, up to the pub where, in order to perform, he decides to also deal with your disabilitypushing himself beyond his limit. Manic also there treatment stored in costumeswhich underline more than any words every character that appears on the screen.