With this change, without the need to undertake a price drop, the O2 rate gains positions among the most profitable and that offer more for less. Taking into account that the operator also uses the network of its main company, Movistar, and has 5G, there are all advantages.

Price per gig on O2: 0.133 euros per gig.

The Digi rate, something worse

This increase in gigabytes for the same price seems like a new chapter in the price war between O2 and Digi and consolidates itself as one of the best options on the market for a mobile-only rate. In fact, right now it even surpasses the low price leader Digi. The operator of Romanian origin has a rate that For 20 euros per month it only offers 100 GB (cumulative from one month to the next, yes), comparable to the previous version of O2.

With these changes that arrive on Wednesday, October 18, O2 not only offers 50 GB more per month, but It also has the advantage of having 5G coveragesomething that Digi, despite also using Movistar’s mobile network, still lacks.

Price per gig in Digi: 0.20 euros per gig.

Other options on the market

If we comb the market in search of the rates that offer the most gigabytes for a price of about 20 euros, we find some alternatives. Is there anything that beats what O2 offers? We initially ruled out some options from main operators such as MásMóvil (70 GB and unlimited 5G for 19.95 euros/month), Vodafone’s mobile Yu (50 GB and unlimited 5G minutes for 17.90 euros per month) or Movistar with the Contract Unlimited 8 GB (8 GB per month and unlimited 5G+ calls for 14.95 euros per month).

Right now, the only rates that offer even more gigabytes than O2 are low-cost operators such as Ocean’s and OléPhone. Both allow you to contract a rate with up to 200 GB in the mobile data bonus. These have a price of 24.90 euros per month.

The OléPhone Ultrapower rate and the highest Ocean’s rate would cost 0.124 euros per gig. In neither case do they have 5G and, although the total gigabytes go up, you would also have to increase the monthly budget to 25 euros. If you don’t want to go over the 20 euro barrier, O2 definitely has no rival taking into account 5G coverage. If we give up that, things change only for one operator.

If we remain firm in the budget of less than 20 euros, The one who gives us more gigabytes for less money is Xenet. The “Robin Hood of operators” offers even more mobile data than O2, 160 gigabytes, and its price does drop a few figures. Specifically, up to 17 euros if you choose Orange coverage in the Xenet-160 rate.

In this way, the price per gigabyte would be 0.106 euros per gig. In fact, for just one euro more per month than O2 you can have unlimited calls and data.