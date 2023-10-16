One of the most anticipated video games of 2023 is, without a doubt, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The good news is that the wait is very close to over, as the launch will take place on October 20. That said, many fans wonder if they will be able to enjoy the new adventure of the arachnid heroes with Latin Spanish dubbing.

The first installment of this saga developed by Insomniac Games captivated millions of fans in Mexico and Latin America thanks to its excellent dubbing full of great talents from the region. The 2020 spin-off starring Miles Morales also arrived in our territory with text and voices in Spanish.

Although logic dictates that the new installment that will debut this year will also have Latin dubbing, there is always the possibility that that will not be the case. Fortunately, Sony will once again captivate LATAM gamers and fans.

Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise stands out for its dubbing

What happens is that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive in Mexico and Latin America with Latin Spanish dubbing. The best part? Much of the main cast that participated in the previous installments are back in their original roles.

This is how you hear the Latin dubbing of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

We can hear Víctor Ugarte once again as Peter Parker, while Alberto Bernal returned to give life to Miles Morales. Of course, there were a couple of changes in the cast that are worth noting. Mario Heras did not return in this project and now Pascual Meza is the actor in charge of lending his voice to Harry Osborn, while Armando Coria replaced Norman Osborn, replacing Alfonso Ramírez, who died in 2019.

Next, we share the main cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

Harry Osborn ― Pascual Meza Mary Jane Watson ― Nallely Solís Miles Morales ― Alberto Bernal Norman Osborn ― Armando Coria Peter Parker ― Víctor Ugarte Rio Morales ― Jessica Ángeles

But tell us, are you excited about this new release of PlayStation 5? Let us read you in the comments.

