Does it exist? Ornamental Plants Bring Fortune According to Islam? It turns out this is the explanation.

In Islam, the belief about ornamental plants bringing good fortune is a myth that has no basis in religious teachings.

Islam teaches the principles of how to find sustenance that is halal and blessed, but there is no direct connection between certain ornamental plants and increased sustenance.

Reporting from the YouTube show Myths of Religion, Islamic teachings emphasize the importance of effort, prayer and tawakal (trust in Allah).

A Muslim can work hard, be honest, and avoid haram actions in seeking sustenance.

Praying to Allah is a way to ask for blessings and guidance in earning a living, not by relying on ornamental plants as a source of sustenance.

Relying on ornamental plants as a source of sustenance can distance you from the main values ​​of Islam such as honesty, hard work and trust in Allah.

Therefore, it is necessary for Muslims to understand that sustenance comes from Allah, and we need to live a life full of faith and good deeds.

