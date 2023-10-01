In the age of GPS, navigation has become easier than ever. But what price do you pay for this convenience? Experts wonder if navigation systems like Google Maps are affecting spatial intelligence and if society is becoming extremely dependent on technology.

Few can deny that today GPS or applications like Google Maps or Waze have become an inseparable companion for many. It acts as a guide on daily trips, rescues many from traffic jams and, in general, has become an omnipresent tool in the lives of almost everyone.

But, Have you ever wondered if this dependence on navigation systems like Google Maps could be affecting your intelligence and orientation skills?

Some scientists have raised the question of whether we are falling into a kind of “GPS dependency syndrome,” joking that storybook characters like Little Red Riding Hood could even get lost in the woods today without this technology.

This is why it is curious to investigate what happens in the human brain and discover what effects, if any, GPS could be having on minds and the way people orient themselves. After all, in 2017, and according to a study, More than 90% of the population connected to the Internet around the world used this technology.

How could dependency on Google Maps GPS be affecting your intelligence?

GPS, which stands for Global Positioning System, uses a network of orbiting satellites to determine your precise location on Earth. Since its invention in the 1970s and commercial availability in the 1990s, it has changed the way we move around the world. You no longer need to carry physical maps or rely on road signs to find your way.

“GPS has transformed the way we orient ourselves in the world. While it is an extremely useful tool, it could also be affecting our innate navigation ability and spatial intelligence. Our brain is like a muscle, and if we don’t exercise it regularly , it could weaken over time,” Joaquín Ferrol, general health psychologist, explains in an interview for Computer Hoy.

Now, to answer the question posed, It seems that first it is necessary to really know how the brain works when you use GPS compared to when you trust your own senses and knowledge.

When you use them, the mind tends to go into a “passive mode” of navigation. “You simply follow the instructions, without the need to pay extreme attention to your surroundings or form a mental map of the place. This can result in less stimulation of key areas of the brain, such as the hippocampus, which is vital for the formation of the spatial memory,” comments the expert.

So to speak, The hippocampus is your standard GPS and it has been shown that there are certain sectors in society, such as the world of taxi drivers, whose hippocampus is larger than that of other peopleas commented in 2000 by researchers from University College.

In contrast, when you orient yourself using natural cues, mental maps, and observing your environment, your brain is in an “active mode” of navigation. You are constantly processing information, making decisions, and forming a mental representation of your environment.

“Spatial intelligence is a valuable skill that encompasses the ability to understand and navigate the three-dimensional space around us. Reliance on GPS can reduce the opportunity to exercise and improve this skill,” adds the expert.

While the discussion about how GPS could be affecting your wayfinding abilities is striking, It is also important to recognize the benefits that this technology has given to the lives of almost everyone.. GPS has saved time, reduced stress, and helped avoid potentially dangerous situations by providing accurate, up-to-date directions.

“It can be considered a kind of ‘cognitive crutch’, which helps us in the short term, but could weaken our abilities in the long term. It is important that people continue to develop their wayfinding skills, even if they use GPS frequently,” he says. Joaquín Ferrol.

“I’m not saying that we should give up GPS completely; it is a valuable tool. But we must remember the importance of maintaining a connection with our environment and exercising our natural orientation skills,” concludes the expert.