Five Nights at Freddy’s has finally premiered on the big screen and is shaping up to be a massive success, despite what critics say. Many fans who plan to go to the movies these days wonder if it will be necessary to stay for the credits to see an extra scene and we already have the answer.

The film was released this October 26

It was the director of the film herself, Emma Tammi, who confirmed that yes there is a post-credits sceneso before the premiere of the film he invited fans to stay until the end to see an extra that they cannot miss.

“Stay tuned for the credits, you never know what might appear,” the director said in the Five Nights at Freddy’s subforum on Reddit.

How many post-credits scenes are there in Five Nights at Freddy’s?

There is only a post-credits scene in Five Nights at Freddy’s and appears “midway” through the credits, so you’d better wait a few minutes after the movie ends to enjoy it.

It is worth mentioning that this is the only scene that will appear, since after the sequence you will only find more names of those in charge of the film. If you feel the urge to run to the bathroom at that moment, you can do it without a problem.

Here you can see its trailer:

What is Five Nights at Freddy’s about?

The film will tell the story of Mike, who has been tormented for a decade due to the disappearance of his younger brother. The young man has Abby, his 10-year-old sister, under his care, so he goes through a difficult time that becomes even more complicated when he is fired.

Finding no other option, Mike decides to enlist as a night security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and, before long, he realizes that he is in his worst nightmare. Thus, the film is quite attached to the original work of Scott Cawthon and will be based on the first installment of the saga.

We remind you that Five Nights at Freddy’s is rated PG13 (B in Mexico) and has material that may be inappropriate for children under 13 years of age. In addition, the feature film has a duration of 1 hour and 50 minutes and you can now enjoy it in movie theaters.

Will you wait to see the post-credits scene? Tell us in the comments.

