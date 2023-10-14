Millie Bobby Brown becomes one of the iconic members of the group of mutant heroes for the MCU’s X-Men.

Millie Bobby Brown is the star of the Netflix series, Stranger Things

Marvel Studios is in the early stages of development the X-Men movie which will present the group for the first time in the UCM. Since the cast remains unknown, fans suggest possible candidates who can tackle the roles. Now, a fan art places the Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown, as one of the most important mutants in the MCU. After the purchase of Fox by Disneythe X-Men have become the property of the UCM y Marvel Studios does not want to preserve much of what has been created so far. Now, with the possible exception of Deadpool of Ryan ReynoldsMarvel Studios will have to re-elect the X-Menwhich opens the door to new iconic versions of the most famous characters.

In a fan art published on Deviant Artartist CaptainIronWidow has suggested Millie Bobby Brown taking on the role of Kitty Prydealso known as Shadowcat. Kitty Pryde is one of the most powerful mutants in the group.but even she didn’t have a dominant role in Fox’s X-Men franchise. Additionally, with the ability to pass through solid objects, Kitty’s mutant ability It is visually appealing for the big screen. As a long-time X-Men, she seems like a perfect candidate for an important role in the MCU.

At this stage Very little is known about the next MCU X-Men movie. However, Marvel Studios has been slowly introducing mutants during Phases 4 and 5. In fact, Kamala Kahn was revealed to be a mutant in Ms. Marvel as well as Namor of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although he lives in a different reality, the Professor of Patrick Stewart He also had an extended cameo in Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness. Additionally, Secret Invasion reveals that Fury, Priscillahas written a book that is a clear nod to the X gene of mutants.

More information may be on the way soon, as Marvel Studios plans to listen to writers’ proposals for his film of the X-Men and consolidate a project that begins to take its first steps over the next year. That timeline seems to support the theory that the X-Men will be part of Phase 7 of the MCU. However, details about which mutants the next X-Men movie might focus on should come out much sooner, which may include Kitty Pryde and, who knows, maybe Millie Bobby Brown is in the role.

