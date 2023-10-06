The name Mayang Lucyana Fitri has recently been in the public spotlight again. The reason is that he has just had his second nose job.

Although until now the results of Mayang’s second nose surgery have not been seen. Interestingly, Doddy Sudrajat has praised the princess. In fact, Doddy didn’t hesitate to say that Mayang was similar to singer Avril Lavigne.

“It’s similar to Avril Lavigne, because Mayang really likes Avril Lavigne. She’s really a fan and inspired by this singer who has really inspired her since she was little,” said Doddy Sudrajat, quoted Friday (6/10/2023).

On the other hand, after the nose surgery had just been carried out. Mayang hasn’t been able to interact much yet. Therefore, all the questions answered were represented by Doddy Sudrajat.

“So I’m sorry, Mayang can’t talk much because this is post-lobe surgery. So it’s difficult for her to talk and the anesthetic is still taking effect. You really have to rest quickly and go home, eat and take medicine,” explained Doddy.

Previously, Mayang was later criticized because she was said to look like Avril Lavigne by netizens. Doddy Sudrajat has already put on his body first, according to him, the princess is often compared to Avril because Mayang is good at playing the guitar.

“The ones who say that are like netizens. Mayang can play guitar like Avril and she’s a fan. She has Avril’s guitar, Avril’s CD, she’s not cool either. Except she can’t play guitar, she can’t sing then she’s cool. She’s really inspired by Avril,” said Doddy.

Even though the princess will later be criticized by the public for this matter, Doddy and Mayang admit that they prefer not to worry because they think it is already a risk working in the entertainment world.

