We already know when we will be able to see the spectacular Doctor Who specials that celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The wait is over. The BBC and Disney Plus have revealed release dates and an exciting trailer for this year’s three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials. The iconic sci-fi series is about to celebrate six decades of adventures across time and space, and anticipation is reaching cosmic levels.

The three specials, titled The Star Beast (November 25), Wild Blue Yonder (December 2) and The Giggle (December 9), will bring back the Fourteenth Doctor, played by the brilliant David Tennant, alongside Donna Temple. Noble, played by the charismatic Catherine Tate. Together they will face a terrifying enemy: the Toymaker, played by sensation Neil Patrick Harris in his Doctor Who debut.

Here we leave you the trailer.

In addition to the leads, the cast includes Yasmin Finney as Rose Temple-Noble, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of Meep, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham and Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble. Karl Collins and Jemma Redgrave also return as Shaun Temple and Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who is a gem of science fiction television with a legion of fans around the world. With 60 years of history and more than 100 awards won, the series is a global phenomenon with millions of followers on social platforms and channels, and hundreds of millions of views on YouTube in the last year alone.

The series, produced by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios, returns under the creative direction of showrunner Russell T. Davies. Executives behind the project include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. Additionally, it has been announced that Loki writer Kate Herron is joining the team for the upcoming season 14.

The 60th anniversary specials, written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley and Chanya Button, promise unrivaled thrills for fans. BBC Studios will handle global distribution.

And that’s not all: during the festivities, Ncuti Gatwa will take the reins of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor. The new season of Doctor Who will arrive in 2024 on Disney Plus worldwide and on the BBC in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Get ready to travel through time and space with these brutal characters like never before!

Remember that you can join our newly created WhatsApp group with this link.