The future of Doctor Who depends on this new development that has just emerged. Fans are in luck with this breaking news.

Doctor Who has a surprise for fans. The BBC has officially announced through the series’ official account on

The couple will reprise their roles for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, whose broadcast has already been confirmed for November. And this development may have offered a clue as to when exactly the three episodes will premiere. David Tennant and Catherine Tate led the British sci-fi drama into the fourth season in 2008, starring in the 13-episode season along with the 2006 Christmas specials.

The 60th anniversary specials are just around the corner

The BBC confirmed alongside the original announcement that the specials will air in November 2023, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the sci-fi mainstay, which began on November 23, 1963. Traditionally, Doctor Who has aired on Saturday nights on BBC One in the UK. Although that trend was broken in recent years when it moved to Sundays for the tenure run by Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall.

Based on previous seasons, Doctor Who episodes will likely start between 6pm and 8pm on BBC One before coming to BBC iPlayer in the UK. The specials, along with future episodes, will likely arrive on Disney+ internationally within hours, or at most a few days, after they go live in the UK. The BBC is yet to confirm air dates for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials beyond the November release window. These exact dates remain speculative for now.