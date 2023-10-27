It seems that, finally, after decades of mistreatment, Doctor Who fans in Spain can smile again. Disney+ has acquired the rights to Doctor Who outside the United Kingdom, and has announced the broadcast in Spanish of the 60th Anniversary Special…At the same time as the BBC! Seeing is believing.

Doctor Who is a British science fiction series from the BBC about an alien called the Doctor, the last of his species, who travels through space and time in a telephone booth. It premiered in 1963and throughout these 60 years it has been broadcast intermittently, until the “modern” stage began in 2005, with seasons practically every year.

The series has managed to survive six decades thanks to the Doctor’s ability to reincarnate as another person, thus producing replacements between actors. Thanks to its ability to travel in space and time, the episodes are set in Ancient Rome, World War II, future Earth, other planets, etc., keeping things fresh.

Doctor Who comes to Disney+

Doctor Who is an excellent science fiction series that can be enjoyed with the family, although it has quite terrifying chapters. It fits the content profile of Disney+ very well.

Unfortunately it has been very mistreated in Spain, since the modern seasons have taken years to be dubbed and broadcast, and in many cases on inadequate networks, and without promotion. Some seasons are available on Pluto TV.

In fact, the entire period of Jodie Whittaker, the first Doctor, which covers several seasons, is not dubbed.

Now that Doctor Who comes to Disney+, fans’ hopes are reborn. Disney is going to broadcast the 60th Anniversary Space Show on November 25, dubbed into Spanish… The same day as the BBC!

There are three episodes that have a great surprise, the return of the Doctor and his most beloved companion of the modern seasons: David Tennant and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. Something that, plot-wise, is impossible, because of what happened to these characters. But this is Doctor Who, and anything can happen here. You can see the trailer in Spanish, at the beginning of the news.

I haven’t seen the last few seasons, so we don’t know what happened. Jodie Whittaker was supposed to be “reincarnated” as Ncuti Gatwa, but something must have happened in the reincarnation process, or perhaps some villain’s intervention, for David Tennant and Catherine Tate to return.

But it will only be for these three 60th Anniversary episodes, because Ncuti Gatwa is confirmed for the next season, as seen at the end of the trailer.

The great unknown now, as HobbyConsolas asks, is to know if Disney+ will also broadcast the rest of the modern seasons, and will dub Jodie Whittaker’s stage.

At least, the premiere of the 60th Anniversary Space of Doctor Who dubbed into Spanish, and at the same time as the BBC, is already a great gift from Disney+. Let’s hope that they are also encouraged to broadcast all the modern seasons. It would surely gain some subscribers in Spain.