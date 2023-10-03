The director of the first Doctor Strange movie, Scott Derrickson, would return to direct a Superhero movie but with conditions

The director of the first installment of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scott Derrickson, has revealed what conditions would have to be met for him to direct a superhero film again.

Scott Derrickson talked about why he took on the challenge of directing the MCU’s first Sorcerer Supreme movie in an interview with ComicBook. The filmmaker has confessed that he aspired to do something interesting with the character, and the same motivation would also influence any decision he made about a return to the genre. Derrickson explained his reason for making the first film, stating: “I didn’t make Doctor Strange because it was a Marvel movie or because it was a comic book movie. I made it because it was specifically the Doctor Strange comics, which I loved. “I had very strong, powerful feelings and I felt like I was the right filmmaker to adapt it.”

The first Doctor Strange film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, introduced audiences to the mystical side of the MCU in a visually incredible way. Derrickson believes that what would bring him back to the genre, and indeed to fans (referring to fan fatigue with superhero movies), is the material that marked the evolution of the genre. “So he would certainly return to comic book films if he worked with something that he felt was a good evolution of the genre,” he said.

Want to do something that hasn’t been done yet

“I think we’re at a point where the public, myself included, doesn’t want to see anything that’s too close to what’s been done. I’m much more interested in bold spin-offs than bold genre experimentation with comics. Book cinema. I think the way to get audiences to engage with it again is to evolve it significantly. That would be my big requirement to get back into that kind of franchise-driven comic book world.”

Scott Derrickson insists that fans want originality even with established franchises. The director, who has directed other films such as The Black Phone or Sinister, insisted that fans and audiences want originality in studio offerings, including their most established properties. “I think audiences now want original programming in their event films,” he said. “That’s a major change that’s happened, and it’s significant, and I just hope that the studios don’t continue to flog the sequel film franchise in a way that costs us more time before they realize that audiences are really ready.” for new material.”

Derrickson, however, admitted that the studio properties being considered would have to be right for a nuanced adaptation or a bold swing, continuing: “You can do something that’s original and that people haven’t seen on the property before, but it has “It has to be the right property.”

The director did not end well at all with Marvel Studios, after having directed the first installment of the sorcerer supreme and confirming that he was going to direct its sequel, Derrickson ended up abandoning the project due to creative differences with the studio, a sequel that promised to be very different from the film. that Sam Raimi finally brought.

Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange is available on Disney+ along with many other Marvel Studios content that you can enjoy with your subscription here.

What do you think, would you like Derrickson to return to superhero movies?