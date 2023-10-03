Even in the world of interventional cardiology, 2023 is the year of artificial intelligence. Specialists in the sector report the multiplication of applications for the heart. Algorithms ‘allies’ of doctors and patients on multiple fronts, from prevention to diagnosis and treatment. “And there will be many more in the future”, predict the experts. The specialists of the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (Gise) are taking stock on the occasion of the 44th National Congress, in Milan from 3 to 6 October. From Dr. Google to Dr. Ai, it was a short leap. In the space of a few years we have gone from looking for the symptoms of a disease on a search engine to using machine learning algorithms to promptly identify a heart attack, recognize a ‘difficult’ coronary stenosis, choose the most suitable treatment or procedure for a heart disease.

“We are in the midst of a revolution in interventional cardiology and artificial intelligence is leading the way – explains Giovanni Esposito, president of Gise and director of the UOC of Cardiology, Hemodynamics and UTIC of the Federico II University Hospital of Naples – From myocardial infarction from the diagnosis and treatment of coronary atherosclerotic disease to the planning and execution of structural interventional procedures and the development of interactive educational applications and tools to provide people with information on cardiovascular diseases, risk factors and preventive measures: there are many possible applications and there will be many more in the future.” They can even help against the gender gap which still puts women’s hearts at risk today, experts point out.

But how can Dr. Ai contribute to the early diagnosis of acute myocardial infarction? In Italy approximately 120 thousand people suffer a myocardial infarction every year. Of these, around 25 thousand die because they were not rescued in time. The timeliness of the diagnosis is therefore crucial. The ECG is a non-invasive test used to evaluate the electrical activity of the heart. Over the last two decades, scientific literature has become available on the classification of normal and abnormal ECG patterns using machine learning algorithms. “AI is able to identify the electrocardiographic alterations that occur in the case of acute coronary syndrome – adds Esposito – In particular, recent studies have shown that the use of deep learning models achieve good accuracy in the diagnosis of heart attack. These observations pave the way for the use of AI systems to support the activities of time-dependent networks.”

Machine learning then allows the reconstruction, interpretation and analysis of angiographic images or images obtained with intravascular imaging methods. This means having tools capable of providing increasingly detailed information on the characteristics of coronary lesions. “The anatomical and functional interrogation of coronary stenoses is now possible with deep learning systems – says Esposito – Specific algorithms can detect functionally significant coronary stenosis. Applications are available that combine angiographic and echocardiographic images in the machine learning model, enabling interventional cardiologists to identify soft tissue-based structures. This can allow for more intelligent anatomical orientation, particularly for difficult procedures, and reduce fluoroscopy time, contrast use and total procedure time. The development of methods is also revolutionary noninvasive for the identification of significant coronary stenoses”.

AI algorithms can help improve the quality of images obtained with transesophageal echocardiography, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), facilitating their visualization and interpretation. “AI can also guide the procedural phases, providing real-time information on the position of the device to make its positioning precise – underlines President Gise – Some algorithms can help predict the short and long-term results of the procedures, so as to guide the choice of the most appropriate strategy and materials for each specific patient. Artificial intelligence can also be used to train and educate interventional cardiologists by simulating complex structural procedures in a safe virtual environment.”

But Dr. Ai can also act as a coach and virtual assistant for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. This is because he can contribute to the development of interactive educational applications and tools that provide information on diseases, risk factors and preventive measures. “The technology allows us to develop chatbots and virtual assistants that provide personalized information on cardiovascular diseases, answer patients’ questions and motivate them to follow healthy lifestyles – highlights Esposito – These measures could contribute to overcoming the gender gap that is historically described in cardiovascular field and which justifies the greater tendency to underestimate the presence of atherosclerotic disease in female patients with consequent delay in diagnosis and treatment”.