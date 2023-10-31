Interphone will participate as an exhibitor at EICMA and for the occasion will give away fantastic products from its range to several lucky people. Here are all the details

There’s very little left until the start of theInternational two-wheel exhibition in Milan and for the occasion Interphone, the Cellularline Group brand specialized in communication on the move, will be present with a beautiful stand. The great protagonist will be the entire range of products, with all the transversal solutions and intercoms equipped with the new MESH 2.0 technology.

The initiative



To celebrate its presence at the Fair, Interphone has decided to give away the fantastic products from its range to some lucky people: an opportunity absolutely not to be missed.

Taking part in the game is very simple. Just go to pavilion 13 stand I50 and take a photo of the Interphone stand where the logo is clearly visible. Maximum freedom in creativity, it can be a product pack, a part of the stand or the beautiful Interphone hostesses, the choice is all yours.

Once the photo is taken, Share it on Facebook or Instagram tagging @Motoit (Facebook, Instagram) e @Interphone (Facebook Instagram) why every day a lucky man or woman will be selected!