In the new She-Hulk series, Jennifer Walters becomes the host of the ultimate fight club bringing together superheroes and villains

If you’re bored of bar fights and want to move up a notch in the realm of fisticuffs, you’ve come to the right place. Jennifer Walters, better known as She-Hulk, has decided it’s time to formalize things. Forget the “Fight Club”, because now it’s the turn of the Punch Club, the semi-formal meeting between superheroes and villains who want to beat each other but in a civilized way.

It turns out that She-Hulk has decided to share her love life and her fighting ring. How do you mix those two worlds? Well, he’s dating cosmic hero Jack of Hearts, and has made peace with his eternal rival Titania. But, the plot thickens when Titania decides to bring her husband, the Absorbing Man, to the Punch Club, causing the always friendly Thing to scream.

Sensational She-Hulk: Everything you need to know

This very original concept of the Punch Club emerged in the first issue of the series of She-Hulk del 2022. Titania was looking for Jennifer Walters for a confrontation. However, after a conversation, the two decided that it would be better to offer the fighters a less destructive way to release their anger.

It’s complicated for characters with super strength find a space to practice without demolishing half the city. Jennifer Walters has solved this problem with the Punch Club, which offers a safe place to throw punches without fear of causing collateral damage. Additionally, this space allows Jennifer to keep her closet without anyone trying to attack her while she wears her best outfit.

Okay, aside from the ladies in question, other superheroes also joined the party. The Thing and Volcana, Titania’s former partner in crime, joined the Punch Club. But, there are those who prefer to be a mere spectator: Iron Fist and Luke Cage attend just to observe. What would you do?

She-Hulk: How does her power measure up against other comic book giants?

If you think being Bruce Banner’s cousin is easy, ask Jennifer Walters, our She-Hulk favorite. After a blood transfusion from her cousin, Jennifer gained the ability to transform into a giant green-skinned woman with superhuman strength. But have you ever wondered how She-Hulk’s strength level compares to other muscle-bound heroes in the Marvel universe and beyond?

Unlike her cousin Bruce Banner, She-Hulk has the luxury of retaining her intellect and emotions when transforming. This means that You don’t need to get angry to become stronger., although that also limits his strength potential compared to the Hulk. Let’s remember that Hulk has reached such extreme levels that he can “break worlds”, while She-Hulk has a more stable limit, although he is still amazingly strong.

Now, if we compare her with other characters with super strength, things get interesting. Thor, the God of Thunder, has strength that rivals that of the Hulk, but is powered by magic and his hammer Mjolnir. On the other hand, in the DC universe, Wonder Woman She would also put up a tough competition with She-Hulk in terms of brute strength. However, the Amazon princess also has magical abilities and a set of mythical weapons.

Where She-Hulk really shines is in her versatility. His ability to maintain intelligence allows her to be strategic in combat, something characters like the Hulk often cannot do. Furthermore, she is a lawyer. Yes, in addition to breaking ties, she also splits court cases.

In short, while She-Hulk may not surpass monsters like her cousin Hulk or gods like Thor in raw strength, her combination of strength, intelligence, and abilities makes her one of the more complete and versatile figures in the pantheon of superheroes. And therein lies her true power: being a complete hero, both in battle and in the courtroom. Isn’t that the true meaning of being a superhero?

Mark your calendars as Sensational She-Hulk #1 comes out on October 18, 2023. You won’t want to miss it.