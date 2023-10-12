The good horror movie is the one that knows how to create tension, the one that makes you put your hands to your face to leave a gap between your fingers through which to see what the fatal outcome is going to be. If there is a film that has provoked these sensations in the last decade, it is The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

The production released in 2016 was directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal and includes figures such as the legendary Brian Cox, Emile Hirsch and Olwen Kelly among its cast. Prepare the popcorn for 86 minutes of a truly horrifying forensic examination which little by little raises more and more doubts and very unpleasant surprises.

And it all starts with the discovery of a woman’s body in her home, but no one is able to identify her in the middle of what appears to be the scene of a homicide. With the unknown pending to be resolved, The body is named Jane Doe., which is used in the United States to refer to people whose identity is unknown. Once Doe arrives at the protagonists Austin and Tommy’s morgue, everything begins to go wrong.

Both medical specialists begin to examine the body to try to determine the exact cause of death, but discover the absence of any apparent external damage. However, that will be the least of their problems when they realize that they are not safe performing the autopsy.

Choosing Kelly as an actress to play Doe was really complex on Øvredal’s part, as he needed someone who would make everyone feel comfortable during filming. Finally, the interpreter sHe took the role because of his knowledge of yoga that allowed him to control breathing and body movements.

Ver La autopsia de Jane Doe en streaming

If you do not have a subscription to these services, you can also rent The Jane Doe Autopsy on Amazon Prime Video for 3.99 euros, Rakuten for 1.99 euros, on acontra+ for 1.99 euros, on Google Play for 2.49 euros and on AppleTV+ for 2.99 euros. In the same way, you can choose to buy it directly from Rakuten for 7.99 euros, on Google Play for 7.99 euros, on Amazon Prime Video for 7.99 euros and on AppleTV+ for 6.99 euros.

In VidaExtra | Pedro Pascal stars in this fabulous science fiction film, a kind of The Last of Us but on an alien moon. And you can see it in streaming

In VidaExtra | What to watch on Netflix: a visually stunning and emotionally devastating sci-fi film

In VidaExtra | It is one of the best science fiction and first contact films in the history of cinema and you can watch it streaming: Arrival