Sleep is an important part of our life, which greatly affects the daily routine and the activity that is carried out afterwards.

Proper rest is essential, but what is adequate rest? And what is more important, How many hours should a person sleep? These are more complex questions than they seem.

First of all, because many experts sometimes do not seem to agree when formulating an answer.

Without forgetting, either, that sometimes the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, with its work and life demands, can end up robbing you of hours of sleep. Do you sleep less than 5 hours? Well this could happen to your body.

How many hours is it recommended to sleep?

As we mentioned, there is no universal rule, nor scientific consensus, on how many hours to dedicate to sleep. According to most scientific studies, this depends on the nature of each person. That is There are people who function perfectly by sleeping 5 or 6 hours, and others who need at least 8 or 9 to feel good. and be able to perform in your day.

The benefits of a restful rest, however, have been proven. Sleeping well helps you feel better and improves your health, both mental and physical., allowing you to even improve your mood. Depending on your age, you may also need more or less hours of sleep. Young children, for example, usually need more time, and the elderly less.

What could happen to your body from sleeping less than 5 hours?

What is clear, in any case, is that no expert recommends sleeping less than 5 hours, no matter how old you are, or what chronotype you are (that is, whether you have a more diurnal or nocturnal nature). If you repeatedly force yourself to steal hours of sleep, the consequences can be significant.

According to many studies, The most obvious symptom is fatigue and lack of energy. If you are sleepy, any challenge, no matter how small, can mean a world to you. And the lack of vitality has other associated problems, such as difficulty concentrating or constant fatigue.

But the main problems go beyond that. If you sleep less than 5 hours, you risk suffering from mental problems, no matter how overwhelming it may sound.

By subjecting the brain to such pressure, and not allowing it to carry out its rest cycles, it is easy for you to end up falling into depression or anxiety, a product of stress. There are even reports that point to memory problems resulting from lack of sleep.

Can lack of sleep also affect your physical health? The answer, according to science, is yes. Sleeping less than 5 hours weakens your defenses and harms the immune system, making you more vulnerable and increasing the risk of suffering from diseases., in some cases chronic. Or also to gain weight, as a result of anxiety and snacking more at all hours.

For all these reasons, it is more than advisable to take great care of your sleep and rest, especially from an age, when you are no longer young.

It is true that each person is different, also when it comes to sleeping, but It is clear that no one benefits from sleeping less than 5 hours a day.