It has happened to all of us at some point, waking up and feeling like we are almost not people in the morning. However, there are people in whom this uncomfortable situation is much more common than in others.

Although problems with lack of sleep are often blamed on poor rest, staying up late, stress, and the like, what if the answer had a much more natural origin, so to speak? Science has a simple explanation, which is usually unknown: chronotypes. Do you want to know what they are and how they influence not only your hours of sleep, but your daily life in general?

What are chronotypes?

Surely you have ever heard the typical saying “God helps those who get up early,” and many other pieces of advice that emphasize the advantages of getting up early and taking advantage of daylight hours to do daily tasks. In fact, we live in a society built primarily for living during the day and sleeping at night. Interestingly, this is not entirely beneficial for everyone.

At least that’s what they suggest many scientists who talk about chronotypes, as a way to understand and explain how each person sleeps or, to be precise, when is the best time to rest.

In a technical sense, chronotypes can be defined as the circadian rhythms regulated by the hormone melatonin produced by the pineal gland in 24-hour peaks. But translated into a more common language, would mean the time of day (or night) in which everyone rests best. And contrary to what sometimes seems to be taken for granted, which is not the same for everyone.

This “biological clock” is more relevant than one might think, since there are periods in which one feels more energetic, more rested and with more energy to carry out any task. Knowing what yours is, therefore, never hurts. Chronotypes are usually divided into three types

How many chronotypes are there and how to know which one is yours

As we mentioned, experts usually highlight three types of chronotypes, which would explain the natures of one type or another of each person.

Also about animals, since it is not an exclusively human circumstance, although that would be another topic. Below we explain what the different chronotypes are: what would you say is yours?

Morning chronotype

This chronotype would be made up of those people who usually go to bed early, who sleep well at night and, logically, also feel better and more active during the first hours of the day. They would be those for whom getting up early would not only be a problem, but almost a blessing.

The best time to sleep due to its melatonin production would be between 10 at night and 6 in the morning. Or what amounts to the same thing, they would be the luckiest when it comes to adapting to conventional social cycles. Of course, staying up late is usually a challenge for them.

Intermediate chronotype

The majority of people, according to studies carried out on the subject, would be part of this chronotype. For those who make it up, the early hours of the morning are usually the most beneficial for resting. That is Getting up early would be good, but without going too far. He is the most balanced type.

The perfect hours of sleep for them would be between 11 or 12 at night until 8 or 9 in the morning.

Evening chronotype

Living at night is often associated with being a little scrupulous, and even irresponsible, but this is not always the case. For many people, feeling better at night than during the day is something absolutely natural. Evening chronotypes would sleep well from three in the morning until practically noon.

Of course, the latter They are the ones who tend to have the most difficulty not only finding a job that fits their biological schedules, but also adapt your life to everyday rhythms. After all, doing almost anything is usually easier during the day. At night almost everything is closed, since the night is usually limited to leisure and sleeping, unfortunately for some.