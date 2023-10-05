We brought a 2001 Honda Hornet 600 S back into perfect working order, but we noticed that the fork legs were stained with rust: here’s how and why to proceed with the replacement and what changed in the road test

October 5, 2023

Beautiful Youngtimer, even if we often have to add a little sweat to their undoubted charm bring them back to perfect efficiency: engine, tires and suspensions are among the departments to which the most obsessive attention is paid not only for a question of performance but also for driving safety.

Our Antonio Privitera has restored a splendid 2001 Honda Hornet 600 S, an example with few kilometers (around 33,000) but on which time had left some signs. One of these took the form of rust stains on the fork legs: aesthetically very questionable, but also a certain cause – if neglected – of premature wear of the oil seals and therefore capable of significantly degrading the performance of the suspension; in this case it is essential to replace the stems.

The choice fell on TNK stems marketed by Andreani: in this video you will be able to see what is necessary to replace the stems and how to carry out the replacement which – let us remember – works always carried out by specialistseven better if Andreani specialists who, in addition to their professional skills, also have specific Andreani tools which eliminate the risk of damaging the maneuvering hexagons or other parts of the fork during the disassembly and reassembly operations.

The stelli TNK they are practically identical to the originals, both in size and overall weight and are supplied chromed (like the standard ones) or treated in three different colors (gold, black and red); to find out what changes after replacing the forks you just have to watch the video while, as regards prices, the kit for Honda Hornet 600 S costs 170+vat per stem for the chromed version, or 270+vat per stem for the treated version. They are available for over 1,200 motorcycle modelsboth discontinued and current.

Replacing the fork legs is absolutely mandatory when there are structural deformations (for example after an accident, even a minor one) or they are stained with rust but it can also be a good idea – if you want to give your motorbike a different look – to change the fork legs with those colored during general maintenance of the motorcycle which involves overhauling the fork and, we assure you, even after just 33,000 kilometers ordinary maintenance of the fork can prove essential for its perfect functioning.

For your support in making this video We sincerely thank Ignazio Virzì (Andreani specialist) and his workshop.

